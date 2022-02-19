DeWine issues three death row reprieves

Submitted information

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following three reprieves of execution on Friday:

Percy Hutton, who was scheduled to be executed on June 22, 2022. The new date of execution has been moved to June 18, 2025.

Douglas Coley, who was scheduled to be executed on July 20, 2022. The new date of execution has been moved to September 24, 2025.

Cedric Carter, who was scheduled to be executed on August 24, 2022. The new date of execution has been moved to August 27, 2025.

Governor DeWine is issuing these reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.