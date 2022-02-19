Friday night hoops scoreboard 2/18

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, February 18.

WBL

Defiance 40 Wapakoneta 31

Ottawa-Glandorf 74 Kenton 37

Shawnee 74 Elida 56

St. Marys Memorial 59 Celina 37

Van Wert 54 Bath 46

NWC

Columbus Grove 61 Allen East 50

Crestview 64 Leipsic 52

Lincolnview 49 Ada 41

Spencerville 53 Delphos Jefferson 31

MAC

New Bremen 55 Fort Recovery 53 (OT)

Delphos St. John’s 50 Coldwater 40

Marion Local 39 New Knoxville 22

St. Henry 48 Parkway 34

GMC

Antwerp 64 Tinora 39

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Sr. 93 Fremont Ross 70

Non-conference

Bluffton 79 Vanlue 56

Edgerton 54 Holgate 51

Fairview 58 Montpelier 30

Hicksville 51 Miller City 49

Kalida 50 Ayersville 39

Wayne Trace 71 Ottoville 58