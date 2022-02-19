The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Friday night hoops scoreboard 2/18

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, February 18.

WBL

Defiance 40 Wapakoneta 31
Ottawa-Glandorf 74 Kenton 37
Shawnee 74 Elida 56
St. Marys Memorial 59 Celina 37
Van Wert 54 Bath 46

NWC

Columbus Grove 61 Allen East 50
Crestview 64 Leipsic 52
Lincolnview 49 Ada 41
Spencerville 53 Delphos Jefferson 31

MAC

New Bremen 55 Fort Recovery 53 (OT)
Delphos St. John’s 50 Coldwater 40
Marion Local 39 New Knoxville 22
St. Henry 48 Parkway 34

GMC

Antwerp 64 Tinora 39

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Sr. 93 Fremont Ross 70

Non-conference

Bluffton 79 Vanlue 56
Edgerton 54 Holgate 51
Fairview 58 Montpelier 30
Hicksville 51 Miller City 49
Kalida 50 Ayersville 39
Wayne Trace 71 Ottoville 58

