Local foundation receives big donation

Submitted information

The Convoy Community Foundation received an anonymous donation of $10,000 in 2021 from a family with strong ties to the Crestview community. The legacy monies will be used for scholarships for Crestview graduates who are pursuing four-year degrees in either engineering or the medical profession.

The Convoy Community Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization founded in 1980. Its purpose is to undertake and promote charitable activities for the benefit of individuals, groups, and communities in the Crestview School district.

All assets received remain in perpetuity in a trust under the supervision of a local financial institution. The foundation conducts its charitable activities using only the investment revenue generated by the principal. Those who donate $5,000 or more will have a plaque containing biographies of the donor(s) and the purpose of the fund. The plaque will be permanently installed at the Crestview School.

People interested in making bequests or donations to the Convoy Community Foundation Endowment Fund are encouraged to contact a foundation trustee.