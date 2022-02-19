Nat’l Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is here

Submitted information

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio is celebrating National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 18–20 with the launch of a local cookie finder, gswo.org/findcookies.

Customers who don’t already know a Girl Scout now have the chance to find cookie booths nearby, purchase cookies online for shipment or donation, or connect with a troop for local delivery.

Area Girl Scout entrepreneurs are selling nine cookie varieties, including classic favorites such as Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Do-Si-Dos. With social distancing and safety still top of mind, Girl Scouts will be at local businesses, holding drive-through cookie booths, setting up cookie stands in their neighborhood, and taking orders online using the Digital Cookie platform.

Local Girl Scouts will be out and about selling nine delicious varieties of cookies this weekend. Photo submitted

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase helps girls learn important entrepreneurial skills and powers amazing adventures for them.

“Many girls dream of running their own businesses, and the Girl Scout Cookie Program helps them build the skills they need to make those dreams a reality,” said Roni Luckenbill, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. “Plus, it provides the funds to fuel girls’ activities all year long.”

Girl Scouts use their cookie earnings to better their communities, explore new things in STEM and the outdoors, plan exciting travel adventures, have fun experiences with their friends, and so much more. Area Girl Scouts also donate cookies to military organizations and foodbanks through the council’s Gift of Caring program.