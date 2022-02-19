Vantage Career Center showcases its various programs

Health Technology Seniors Emilee Phillips (Van Wert) and Faith Nestleroad (Antwerp) demonstrate phlebotomy to interested sophomores. Phlebotomy is the newest of several certifications earned through the Health Technology program at Vantage Career Center. Photo submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

Over 800 sophomores from 13 associate school districts experienced what Vantage Career Center student-life and opportunities are like at the annual “Sophomore Day” on Wednesday, February 9.

Each sophomore was given an opportunity to shadow current students in two different career technical programs of interest to them. During each one-hour visit, sophomores gain career knowledge through interactive activities, student-led demonstrations, and discovered opportunities they may have as a future Vantage student, including the Career Advanced Placement and College Credit Plus programs.

Auto Technology students instructed sophomores on the proper steps of computerized diagnostics, while using sophisticated tools and equipment. In Health Information Management, sophomores gained patient data entry knowledge by taking each other’s vitals and entering the information to the patient records. Students visiting the Interactive Media program became familiar with Photoshop as they brought images to life using digital enhancing techniques.

Precision Machining students were able to showcase the operation of CNC machines using advanced computer-controlled technology and Early Childhood Education students led demonstrations in planning curriculum and creative activities for the development of preschool aged children.

This year, sophomores were introduced to the newest certifications, continued education and advanced career opportunities, as well as the footprint and employer connections students have locally.

Here are a few frequently asked questions and answers about enrolling at Vantage.

Q: Can I go to college after Vantage?

A: Yes. Vantage prepares not just career bound students, but also those who are college bound. About 42 percent of Vantage graduates continue their education immediately after high school graduation at a two or four-year college. Students are urged to check with their school counselor to be sure that all requirements for college entrance are met.

Q: Is College Credits Plus available through Vantage?

A: Yes. Many of the career tech programs have articulation agreements with local colleges, which provide some college credit for Vantage lab work and certifications. College Credit Plus is available at Vantage Career Center.

Q: Can I participate in home school sports and activities?

A: Yes. Students are encouraged to stay involved in extracurricular activities at their home school, such as sports, pep band, drama, etc.

Q: What is the tuition to attend Vantage?

A: There is no tuition to attend Vantage. Each program has a fee of $100, which covers the cost of tools, supplies, equipment, and uniforms.

Q: When are applications due at Vantage?

A: Sophomore and junior students who are considering attending Vantage should be aware that the priority application deadline is March 2. Interested students may complete and submit an online application form by using this address https://tinyurl.com/yd2yad66 to access the application form. Students may continue to enroll throughout the spring and summer however, first choice programs may already be filled. Visit the Vantage website for complete information vantagecareercenter.com

Vantage offers 18 different high school career technical programs. Anyone with questions should speak with a high school counselor or call Student Services at Vantage at 419.238.5411 or 1.800.686.3944 ext. 2160.

New and informational Vantage program videos can be viewed at https://www.vantagecareercenter.com/Programs.aspx, and Vantage Career Center can be found on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @vccstudents, along with a mobile app.

All students and parents, community members, as well as associate school staff are invited to help celebrate National Career and Technical Education Month from 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, February 28. All high school and adult education labs will be open for tours. There will be special student-led demonstrations and over 40 local employers linked to the program students are interested in throughout the building. An important Parent Information Session will be held in the Community Room for interested high school students from 6-6:30 p.m. designed to answer questions about career and college opportunities at Vantage.

Vantage Adult Education will also be exhibiting their programs, including the newest LPN to RN transition program. Interested adult students wanting more information about the LPN to RN transition program should come to the information session taking place in room A04 at 7 p.m. Vantage Adult Education programs currently enrolling include STNA, Practical Nursing, LPN to RN transition, EMT, Firefighter 1, CDL, and Police Academy.

Any graduating senior and adults looking to further their education or upskill should come to the Vantage Open House for enrollment information. Several grant and scholarship opportunities are available for all programs.

Area restaurants will be on-site at “A Taste of Vantage” for anyone to sample their food for a minimal cost, with proceeds going to the Vantage Student Activity Fund.