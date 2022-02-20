James (Jim) Carl Amstutz

James (Jim) Carl Amstutz passed away peacefully Friday, February 4, 2022.

He was born on April 17, 1930, in Willard, the son of Carl James and Aileen (Pedicord) Amstutz, who both preceded him in death.

Jim graduated from Willard High in 1948 then joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War from 1948-1952 on the destroyer USS Helena. He then attended Heidelberg college where he met his wife, Ellen Marguerite (Wiechel) Amstutz, who preceded him in death.

He spent his professional life in the insurance industry in the cities of Winter Park, Florida, Van Wert, and Sandusky. He was active in the Van Wert Civic Theater and loved to golf and take camping trips with his family, extended family and friends. As an accomplished cross stitcher, he won several awards throughout Ohio.

He is survived by his three children, Barbara Ellen Amstutz of Dallas, Texas, David James (Joyce) Amstutz of Plano, Texas, and Mary Alice Wilson of Columbus; two grandchildren, Allison Nicole Connatser of Carrollton, Texas and Caitlin Ellen Amstutz (Jeff Garavalia) of Austin, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Nicole Connatser and Lucas James Garavalia; a sister, Shirley Ann Westenbarger of Frisco, Texas; a brother, J. David (Jane) Amstutz of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

An afternoon of remembrance was held February 19, at Allen Family Funeral Options, 2112 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, Texas. Burial of ashes will be later in Sandusky.