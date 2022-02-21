Area train expert to speak at Historical Society meeting

Master’s degree candidate Jerett Godeke of Antwerp will present the program at John Paulding Historical Society’s annual membership meeting Sunday, February 27. His talk will focus on well-known Nickel Plate steam locomotive 765/767 and its local connections. Photo submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting and election of officers and directors at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 27, at the museum located across from the fairgrounds in Paulding.

The scheduled program for the afternoon will be of great interest to any train enthusiast.

Antwerp native Jerett Godeke, a Master’s student of history at Bowling Green State University, who recently completed an internship at the historical society will be the featured speaker. His topic will be steam-powered Nickel Plate Road Engine 765/767 and its connection to Paulding County and John Paulding Historical Society. The museum houses the original bell and whistle from 767.

Godeke actively volunteered at the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society from 2013-2015 before attending college. His long-standing connections with the Fort Wayne Railroad History Society have allowed new opportunities to preserve and exhibit a small yet significant piece of Paulding County’s railroad history.

Godeke’s research primarily focuses on transportation history and local history topics. He is writing a comprehensive history book about Paulding County’s Reservoir War.

Godeke expects to graduate with his master’s degree from Bowling Green this April, adding to history degrees already earned from Northwest State Community College and Lake Superior State University.

The program is free and open to everyone. Pandemic guidelines will be followed.

In case of bad weather, check the historical society’s Facebook page at facebook.com/jphsmuseum for cancelation notices.