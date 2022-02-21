Crestview sets kindergarten registration

VW independent staff and submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools will hold kindergarten registration Monday-Friday, March 7-11, using an online process.

Parents or guardians residing in the Crestview School District having a child five years of age on or before August 1, 2022 may register their child for kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year.

Parents can register their child by going to www.crestviewknights.com/kreg.aspx and following the directions that are provided.

Parents or guardians requesting open enrollment for their kindergarten student to the Crestview School District should also register at this time.

Parents/guardians will need to bring with them the following documents: child’s original birth certificate, child’s social security card, child’s immunization record, custody papers (if applicable) and one proof of residency document (mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, bank statement, or rent receipt). A post office box cannot validate residency requirements.

The State of Ohio requires the following immunizations for public school children:

● Four (4) or more doses of DTaP

● Three (3) or more doses of polio (the final dose administered on or after the 4th birthday)

● Two (2) doses of MMR

● Two (2) doses of varicella

● Three (3) doses of Hepatitis B

● Hepatitis A vaccine recommended at this visit if not previously received.

All immunizations are required to be documented by the 15th day of school.

Parents will need to update immunizations with their child’s physician or with the Van Wert County Health Department at 419.238.0808, ext. 103 or 107. Vision, hearing, and speech screenings will be conducted at the beginning of the 2022-2023 kindergarten school year as a part of kindergarten screening.

For additional information contact Casey Dowler, Early Childhood Center Principal at dowler.casey@crestviewknights.com or 419.749.9100, ext. 3001.