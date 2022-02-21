Knights 5th, Lancers 7th at NWC tourney
VW independent sports
BLUFFTON — Allen East continued its dominance by winning the Northwest Conference wrestling tournament for the sixth straight year.
The Mustangs finished with seven individual team champions and 304.5 team points to easily outdistance runner-up Spencerville (256) at Friday’s tournament at Bluffton High School. Crestview finished fifth at the tournament and Lincolnview was seventh. Gavin Grubb was the highest placer for the Knights (second), while Linconlview’s Joey Sawyer recorded a runner-up finish.
Crestview placers
113 – Gavin Grubb, second
120 – Rex Gerardot, third
126 – Hayden Tobias, fifth
132 – Jayden Renner, fourth
138 – Levi Grace, third
144 – DJ Yinger, fourth
150 – Ayden Martin, fifth
157 – Holden Thornell, fifth
165 – Nolan Walls, fifth
175 – David Cereghin, sixth
190 – Donovan Wreath, fourth
215 – Trevon Barton (fifth)
285 – Connor Tussing
Lincolnview placers
113 – Cody Ricker, third
120 – Skyler Byer, fifth
126 – Joey Sawyer, second
138 – Dylan Hensley, fourth
144 – Asher Hubble, sixth
175 – Dylan Bowyer, third
215 – Landon Kramer, sixth
285 – Tyler Ulrey, third
Team standings: Allen East 304.5; Spencerville 256; Columbus Grove 217; Bluffton 159; Crestview 145; Delphos Jefferson 114; Lincolnview 108; Ada 71.5.
POSTED: 02/21/22 at 4:45 am. FILED UNDER: Sports