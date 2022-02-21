Knights 5th, Lancers 7th at NWC tourney

VW independent sports

BLUFFTON — Allen East continued its dominance by winning the Northwest Conference wrestling tournament for the sixth straight year.

The Mustangs finished with seven individual team champions and 304.5 team points to easily outdistance runner-up Spencerville (256) at Friday’s tournament at Bluffton High School. Crestview finished fifth at the tournament and Lincolnview was seventh. Gavin Grubb was the highest placer for the Knights (second), while Linconlview’s Joey Sawyer recorded a runner-up finish.

Crestview placers

113 – Gavin Grubb, second

120 – Rex Gerardot, third

126 – Hayden Tobias, fifth

132 – Jayden Renner, fourth

138 – Levi Grace, third

144 – DJ Yinger, fourth

150 – Ayden Martin, fifth

157 – Holden Thornell, fifth

165 – Nolan Walls, fifth

175 – David Cereghin, sixth

190 – Donovan Wreath, fourth

215 – Trevon Barton (fifth)

285 – Connor Tussing

Lincolnview placers

113 – Cody Ricker, third

120 – Skyler Byer, fifth

126 – Joey Sawyer, second

138 – Dylan Hensley, fourth

144 – Asher Hubble, sixth

175 – Dylan Bowyer, third

215 – Landon Kramer, sixth

285 – Tyler Ulrey, third

Team standings: Allen East 304.5; Spencerville 256; Columbus Grove 217; Bluffton 159; Crestview 145; Delphos Jefferson 114; Lincolnview 108; Ada 71.5.