Lady Cougars fall in sectional semifinals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

AYERSVILLE — Elida turned the tables on Van Wert during Saturday’s Division II girls sectional semifinals at Ayersville High School.

In her final game, senior Emilee Phillips scored a team high 10 points against Elida. Bob Barnes/file photo

The two teams met in the regular season finale on February 10 with Van Wert posting a 41-38 win, but the Bulldogs won Saturday’s rematch, 41-32, to advance to the sectional finals.

Elida led 10-7 after the first quarter and 17-15 at halftime, with Maria Bagley coming off the bench to score six of Van Wert’s eight points in the second quarter.

“Elida’s zone defense was very active and made it extremely difficult for us to get good open looks at the basket,” Van Wert head coach Hannah Phlipot said.

The Lady Cougars tied the game 17-17 on a quick third quarter bucket by Emilee Phillips, but Elida went on a 6-0 run and led for the remainder of the game. Phillips scored all six of Van Wert’s third quarter points. Elida led 28-21 entering the fourth quarter and the lead ballooned to 32-23 early in the period. A right wing trey by Carlee Young trimmed the deficit to three, 35-32, with 2:10 left in the game, but Elida sealed the victory by going 7-of-10 from the foul line, including 6-of-8 in the final two minutes.

“Resilient is the best word to describe my girls,” Phlipot said. “They never gave up or let up their effort, all in, all the time. They hung tough during that third quarter run and we put a little one together in the fourth ourselves, but Elida always seemed to have an answer.”

Phillips led Van Wert with 10 points while Sofi Houg added nine. Elida’s Addisyn Freeman led all scorers with 15 and Elli Mitchell finished with 12.

Both teams struggled from the floor. Van Wert was 10-of-42 shooting, including 1-of-8 from three point range, while Elida was 13-of-45 and 3-of-13 from outside the arc. The Lady Cougars were 11-of-14 from the foul line compared to 10-of-17 by Elida. The Bulldogs held a commanding 31-17 rebounding advantage and turnovers were fairly even, 21 by Van Wert and 19 by Elida.

Van Wert’s season ended at 12-10 and it was the final game for three seniors – Phillips, Young and Kayla Krites.

“Our three seniors, Carly, Emilee and Kayla are going to be nearly impossible to place,” Phlipot said. “They have left a legacy on the Van Wert girls basketball program and I could not be more proud of them.”

Elida (9-13) will face perennial power Napoleon in the sectional finals at 7:30 tonight. The Wildcats defeated Toledo Scott 66-10 to advance to tonight’s game.

Box score

Elida 10 7 11 13 – 41

Van Wert 7 8 6 11 – 32

Van Wert: Carlee Young 1-2-5; Skyler Wise 1-0-2; Sofi Houg 2-5-9; Emilee Phillips 5-0-10; Maria Bagley 1-4-6

Elida: Hadassah Johnson 1-3-5; Bella Lopez 3-3-9; Addisyn Freeman 5-3-15; Elli Mitchell 5-1-12