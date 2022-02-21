Rockford Fire Dept. receives state grant

VW independent staff

The Rockford Community Fire Department has been named as the recipient of a $1,200 training reimbursement grant from the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal.

208 fire departments in 70 counties throughout the state received grants totaling $456,743.70.

“We’re committed to providing next-level training to any current and prospective firefighter so all are equipped to go home safely at the end of their shift,” State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “Through training reimbursement and other grant programs, our office strives to get financial support into communities served by those first responders.”

While all firefighters, career or volunteer, are required to have the same level of basic training for state certification, the grants help fire departments go beyond the basics to complete more advanced, nationally recognized training.

The Rockford Community Fire Department was selected based on a variety of criteria, including the fire department’s annual budget, annual number of fire incidents and the resident population served by the fire department.