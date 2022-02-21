VW swimmers enjoy record-setting day

VW independent sports and submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — Friday was a record-setting day for Van Wert swimmers at the Division II district swim meet at Bowling Green State University and one Cougar earned a spot in this week’s OHSAA State tournament.

Jayden Welker advanced to State by placing third in the 200 yard individual medley with a school record time of 2:01.36. He also placed fifth in the 100 yard butterfly (school record 52.74), which qualified him for State in that event. The State tournament will begin Wednesday at C.T. Branin Natatorium at Canton McKinley High School.

In addition, Welker was the anchor of the 400 yard freestyle relay (Sam Houg, Ian Rex and Gage Wannemacher) that set a new school record time (3:28.29).

Boys results (all distances in yards)

200 Freestyle: 13th (1:53.18 – Sam Houg)

200 Individual Medley: 3rd (2:01.36 – Jayden Welker)

100 Butterfly: 5th (52.74 – Jayden Welker)

500 Freestyle: 25th (5:24.00 – Ian Rex)

200 Freestyle Relay: 15th (1:35.41 – Jayden Welker, Sam Houg, Gage Wannemacher, Ian Rex)

400 Freestyle Relay: 9th (3:28.29 – Sam Houg, Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker)

Girls Results (all distances in yards)

200 Freestyle: 13th (2:05.49 – Haley Chiles)

500 Freestyle: 14th (5:47.00 – Haley Chiles)