Whaley in Van Wert…

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley (center) visited with Van Wert County Democrats during a campaign stop in downtown Van Wert on Saturday. The former Dayton mayor also made stops in Mercer and Paulding counties. Whaley is running against John Cranley in the primary election and the winner will appear on the November ballot. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent