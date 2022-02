WKSD to air Crestview/D-IV girls games

VW independent sports

Radio station 99.7 WKSD will broadcast tonight’s Division IV sectional championship doubleheader from Paulding High School.

No. 1 seed Crestview will face Edgerton in the first game (5:30) and Hicksville will play Stryker in the second game (7:30).

Both games will air live on WKSD.

Check back tomorrow for the week’s full high school tournament basketball broadcast schedule.