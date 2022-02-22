Chamber Coffee, Trivia Night scheduled

VW independent news

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a Chamber Coffee from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, at “The Castle”, one of the most iconic houses in the region, at 308 S. Washington St., Van Wert.

Free coffee will be offered and those in attendance will be able to hear about the state of workforce development in the community from representatives with Van Wert Economic Development, Ohio Means Jobs and the Business Development Corporation.

In addition, the Young Professionals of Van Wert County will hold a trivia night from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, February 24, at the Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St. Van Wert.

To register a team of three or four people for trivia night call the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 or register online here.