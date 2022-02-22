Lady Knights roll to D-IV sectional title

VW independent sports

PAULDING — No. 1 seed Crestview had no trouble with No. 13 seed Edgerton Monday night.

The Lady Knights rolled to a 20-5 first quarter lead and went on a 60-16 victory to capture a Division IV sectional championship at Paulding High School.

Crestview led 41-14 at halftime and 54-16 after three quarters, as much of the second half was played with a continuous clock. Cali Gregory was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points, while Ellie Kline had 10. Myia Etzler tallied eight points and eight rebounds.

Grace Schroeder led Edgerton (2-21) with eight points.

Crestview (19-4) will face Hicksville in the Division IV district semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Defiance High School.