Pump prices on the rise, expected to increase even more

As of Monday afternoon, self serve unleaded gas was $3.40 a gallon at Pak-A-Sak on North Washington Street in Van Wert. Throughout Ohio, pump prices are at their highest levels since 2014 and experts warn they will likely rise even more. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

No doubt you’ve noticed, gas prices have risen sharply in the past week, soaring by an average of 9.2 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio shows the average for self-serve unleaded is $3.32. The survey also shows gas prices in Ohio are 27.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 68.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Overall, the current average is the highest since 2014.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.89 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.89 a gallon.

Locally, gas prices range from $3.34 a gallon at Pak-A-Sak on South Shannon, Shell on South Washington and Murphy USA, to $3.40 at Pak-A-Sak on North Washington. According to GasBuddy, it’s even cheaper elsewhere in Van Wert County. In Ohio City, gas is $3.16 at Marathon, $3.25 at Marathon in Willshire and $3.29 at Marathon in Convoy.

The national average price of gasoline has risen three cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today. The national average is up 20.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, noted a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine is one of the reasons for the most recent increase and he said gas prices are poised to keep climbing.

We’re just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand,” De Haan explained. “The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”



Here are historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years.

February 21, 2021: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

February 21, 2020: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

February 21, 2019: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

February 21, 2018: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

February 21, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 21, 2016: $1.69/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

February 21, 2015: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 21, 2014: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

February 21, 2013: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

February 21, 2012: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)