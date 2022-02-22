Random Thoughts: upset, Howard, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A big upset, Van Wert’s Jayden Welker, Juwan Howard and the final Associated Press poll of the season are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

Upset

This is why they play the games.

On paper, it appeared No. 2 seed Ayersville would have little problem with No. 9 seed Lincolnview in the girls Division IV sectional finals on Monday.

However, the Lady Lancers had other plans and upset the Pilots, who finished the regular season 19-3 and won the Green Meadows Conference championship.

Congratulations to head coach Kyle Williams and Lincolnview on the upset win and sectional championship.

Welker

Best of luck to Van Wert swimmer Jayden Welker, who will head to Canton this week to compete in the Division II State tournament in two events, the 200 yard individual medley and the 100 yard butterfly.

Juwan Howard

The word came down Monday night – Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard is suspended for the remainder of the regular season for slapping a Wisconsin assistant coach on Sunday.

I thought he would be dismissed by the university but now he appears to be on the thinnest possible ice. It’s hard to envision a long-term relationship between Howard and Michigan.

Polls

The final Associated Press boys basketball poll of the season came out Monday afternoon and to me, it’s mind boggling how things ended up in Division IV.

Last week, Antwerp was ranked No. 1 and had a slim one point lead over No. 2 Tiffin Calvert, while defending state champion Botkins was ranked third.

The final poll had Calvert and Botkins tied for No. 1, meaning they now share the poll championship, while Antwerp finished third.

I figured Calvert would move up to No. 1 after beating Division III No. 2 Western Reserve 50-41 on the road on Saturday. However, Antwerp had an equally impressive win, beating Blackhawk Christian, ranked No. 3 in Indiana’s Class 2A. In addition, the Braves won two Class 2A state titles in three years. The only won they didn’t win was in 2020, when no one played for the championship because of COVID-19.

Botkins beat 2-19 Fairlawn 61-32 in Saturday’s season finale.

With all due respect to Botkins, what exactly warranted jumping from third into a first place tie?

If anything, Calvert and Antwerp should have tied for the poll championship. I’m not afraid to say it – I think the poll voters goofed on this one. I don’t mean that as a dig to Botkins, because they have an outstanding program and very well may wind up in Columbus again.

Again, it’s mind boggling to see how things ended up.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.