Ronald E. Walker

Ronald E. Walker, 77, went to be with his heavenly father Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Mercy Health (St. Rita’s) in Lima, Ohio following injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

He was born June 9, 1944, in Howell County, Missouri to George and Edith (Proffitt) Walker, who both preceded him in death. He married Shirley A. Kuhn May 4, 1964, and she preceded him in death in August of 2021.

He was a 1962 graduate of Crestview High School.

Ron served his country in the United States Navy from January, 1963, to April, 1967, and was a Vietnam Veteran. Following his military service, Ron worked at International Harvester in Ft. Wayne until it closed in 1983. Ron shared his many talents with various businesses throughout his working career and retired from Elmco Engineering in Van Wert after many years of service. He was a member of the Van Wert Legion Post 178.

He is survived by his two children, Rhonda Walker of Van Wert and Sean (Candi) Walker of Middle Point; four grandchildren, Hayley and Lexie Walker of Van Wert, Kenzi (Ford) Tatum of Toledo, and Christian Case of Middle Point; two brothers, Ron (Jean) Worline of Letitz, Pennsylvania, and Donald (Carolyn) Walker; two sisters, Becky (Brad) Scheidt and Connie Slagle of Ohio City, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and two great-great nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by one sister, Debby Stickler, and brother-in-law Dan Slagle, formerly of Ohio City.

A memorial and gathering of family and friends will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Marc Phillips officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. The Olive Branch Church of God will provide a dinner following the service at the church, located on State Route 118 between Ohio City and Rockford.

In lieu of flowers and gifts: preferred memorials: Olive Branch Church of God WCSC.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.