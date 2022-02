Sectional stunner…

Lincolnview’s Zadria King (32) fights through traffic during Monday’s Division IV sectional championship game against Ayersville (19-4) at Bryan High School. The No. 9 seed Lady Lancers (9-14) upset the second-seeded Pilots 55-48 to claim the sectional crown and advance to the district semifinals. Check back later for more game information. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young