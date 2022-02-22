Two men arrested after high speed chase

Berne (IN) — Two man are in jail after a high speed chase in a stolen semi-truck that began in Montgomery County and ended west of the Village of Willshire.

According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began in Riverside at 12:05 a.m. this morning and lasted well over two hours. An ISP report indicates shots were fired at officers during the chase.

At 2:15 a.m. the driver, later identified as Nicholas R. Mingus, 29, of Ghent, Kentucky, led pursuing officers in and out of Willshire into Adams County, where deputies there joined in the pursuit.

Multiple stop stick devices had already been successfully deployed in Ohio, so the semi-tractor was operating on multiple flat tires as it crossed from Van Wert County into Indiana.

The pursuit continued in eastern Adams County until the semi-tractor went off the road and became stuck in a ditch approximately four miles northeast of Berne. Mingus and a passenger, later identified as Michael James McGee, 26, of Dayton, barricaded themselves inside the semi-tractor cab. From there, Adams County deputies, assisted by several Riverside Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers set up a safety perimeter and requested assistance from the Indiana State Police North SWAT team.

At that point, McGee got out of the truck and surrendered without further incident.

At approximately 5:10 a.m., more than five hours after the chase began, Mingus was still hiding in the cab and gunshots were fired from inside the semi-tractor, striking the SWAT armored vehicle windshield. SWAT team members deployed tear gas into the semi-tractor, at which point Mingus exited and surrendered.

While getting out of the truck a fire ignited inside the cab, eventually engulfing the rig in flames.

Mingus and McGee were transported from the scene to the Adams County Jail and were booked on charges of attempted murder, a level 1 felony; auto theft, a level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony. More charges are possible, including federal charges, because the truck crossed state lines.