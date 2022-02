Van Wert, Lincolnview boards to meet

VW independent news

The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. the same night in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.

Both meetings are open to the public.