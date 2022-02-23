11 defendants appear for Common Pleas Court hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Five people appeared for sentencing in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week. They were among 11 people to appear for various hearings.

Landon Clifton, 36, of Ohio City, was sentenced to two years community control, 30 days in jail to be served immediately with an additional 30 days jail at later date for theft, a fifth degree felony. In addition, Clifton must perform 100 hours community service, have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, stay current on child support, undergo a mental health assessment and treatment and pay restitution of $739.94, partial appointed counsel fees, and court costs.

Zachary Herman, 20, of Fort Jennings, was sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive probation, 90 days in jail immediately and 30 additional days at a later date for illegal use of a minor in a nudity oriented performance, a fifth degree felony. He was ordered to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens and substance and mental assessment and treatment, have no contact with the victim or any minor unless adult family member present. He was classified as a Tier 1 sex offender (must register annually for 15 years) and was ordered to pay costs and a monthly probation fee.

Brandon Story, 42, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 90 days of electronic house arrest and must serve 30 days in jail at a later date for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a fourth degree misdemeanor. In addition, he must perform 100 hours of community service, serve one year of intensive probation, undergo mental and substance assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay a monthly probation fee, partial appointed counsel fees and costs.

Amber Proctor, 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 90 days in jail and 30 more days at a later date on two counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest, all first degree misdemeanors. She must perform 100 hours of community service, undergo mental and substance abuse assessment and treatment, serve one year of intensive probation and was ordered to pay a monthly probation fee, a partial appointed counsel fee and court costs.

Derek Showalter, 39, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, 90 days of electronic house arrest and 30 more days at a later date for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He must perform 200 hours of community service, have no alcohol or drugs without prescription, pay child support, undergo substance and mental assessments and treatment, serve two years intensive probation and must pay a monthly probation fee and costs.

Three others changed their pleas during hearings held this past week.

Christopher Caldwell, 32, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. He was then sentenced to 24 months prison with credit for 189 days already served.

James Campbell, 43, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to trafficking marijuana, a felony of the fourth degree.

Christopher Spanos, 52, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Three defendants appeared to answer to probation violations.

Ashley McDougle, 35, of Delphos, admitted to violating her probation by not completing treatments programs. She was sentenced to 90 days jail with credit for 17 days served.

Michael Speakman, 30, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by consuming alcohol. Sentencing set for 9 a.m. March 23, and he was released on a surety bond.

Brandon Clark, 25, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation and keep in contact. He was sentenced to 179 days jail with credit for 169 days already served.

In addition to those hearings, Donald Hammons III, 44, Middle Point, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A hearing was scheduled for March 10.

Zach Brinkman, 33, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 23.