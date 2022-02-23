Joan Edna (Snyder) Finkhousen

Joan Edna (Snyder) Finkhousen, 83, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, under the watchful care of the Van Wert Manor Assisted Living.

Joan Finkhousen

Joan was born September 27, 1938 to W. Cloyce and Edna Snyder of Convoy, who both preceded her in death. Joan married Donald E. Finkhousen April 19, 1958, and he preceded her in death. Joan was the mother of six children: David (Aimee) Finkhousen, Johns Creek, Georgia; Lisa (Jeff) Eickholt, Easley South Carolina; Dan (Carrie) Finkhousen, Manassas, Virginia; Elaine (Larry) Myers, Convoy; Leslie (Mark) Mann, New Haven, Indiana, and Doug (Dyan) Finkhousen, Clarksville, Georgia. Also surviving are her sister, Donna Windmiller; brother, Bill Snyder, both of Florida; as well as 12 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by sisters: Marilyn Scheiber, Joyce Stover, Margaret Ann (Marge) Elston, and brother, Dan Snyder.

Don and Joan owned and operated Finkhousen Plumbing and Heating for many years, and Joan later retired from Van Wert County Department of Jobs and Family Services. Joan enjoyed time away on Coldwater Lake, Michigan, was an avid Notre Dame Football fan, and also stood ready to host or attend a good bridge party. A Yahtzee enthusiast, with her sharp mind and wit to the very end, Joan was a fierce competitor, playing Words with Friends with her children.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, February 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Father Chris Bohnsack, officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the service on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Shriners Hospital for Children at www.loveshriners.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at alspachgearhart@gmail.com.