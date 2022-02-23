Lincolnview renewing CC memberships

Submitted information

The Lincolnview Local School District is renewing membership fobs for the Lincolnview Community Center until the end of February for 2020-2021.

Fobs not renewed by Friday, March 4, will become inactive until renewed. Fobs renewed or signed up from June 2021 to the present do not need to renewed until August.

To ensure the membership renewal is convenient and easy, forms can be located at lincolnview.k12.oh.us under “News & Announcements”. If nothing has changed in last couple of years (i.e., address, phone number, email address), fill out the Liability form only. Otherwise, fill out the “Renewal Form” and “Liability Form” with the additional changes.

Those wanting a new “Community Center membership” (please bring with either cash or a check), will need to come on Saturday, February 26, (see below for more information) or in-person to the Lincolnview District Office, 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Please choose from the following renewal options:

Downloading and completing the forms on the website and mailing a check made out to Lincolnview Local Schools ($25 for the first fob and $10 for any additional fob for eligible members previously purchased to:

Lincolnview Local School District ATTN: District Office, 15945 Middle Point Road, Van Wert, 45891. If you do not remember how many fobs you purchased, please contact the district office at 419.968.2226.

2. Dropping off the renewal forms (from the Lincolnview website) with payment (cash or check) at the Lincolnview District Office, entering Door No. 1.

3. In-person fob renewal – Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 9-11 a.m. in the Elementary Cafeteria. Enter at the Lincolnview Elementary Main entrance (Door No. 14).

Please contact the District office at (419) 968-2226 with any questions.