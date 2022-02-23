Lincolnview sets strategic planning meeting

Submitted information

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education has contracted with the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) to facilitate a comprehensive Strategic Planning process within the school district for 2022.

The first meeting is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Monday, February 28, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall. All community members are welcome and more information is on the Lincolnview Local Schools website.