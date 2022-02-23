The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

Lincolnview sets strategic planning meeting

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education has contracted with the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) to facilitate a comprehensive Strategic Planning process within the school district for 2022. 

The first meeting is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Monday, February 28,  in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall. All community members are welcome and more information is on the Lincolnview Local Schools website.

