The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

Area boys sectional title games are set

VW independent sports

Boys sectional championship matchups are now set for Friday night.

Division II

After defeating Kenton 36-34, No. 8 seed Celina will face No. 2 seed St. Marys Memorial at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Lima Sr., followed by No. 4 seed Van Wert vs. No. 7 seed Wauseon.

Division III

At Elida, No. 1 seed Ottawa-Glandorf will face No. 12 seed Coldwater at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by No. 4 seed Liberty-Benton vs. No. 5 seed Allen East.

At Miller City, No. 3 seed Bluffton will take on No. 7 seed Bath at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The second game (approximately 7:30) will pit No. 2 seed Wayne Trace against No. 7 seed Fairview.

Division IV

At Van Wert, No. 1 seed Crestview will match up against No. 5 seed Patrick Henry at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and the second game will feature No. 4 seed Pandora-Gilboa vs. No. 6 seed Ottoville.

At Bluffton University, No. 3 seed Leipsic will face PCL foe Kalida (No. 7 seed) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and the second game will pit No. 2 seed Columbus Grove against No. 8 seed Delphos St. John’s.

POSTED: 02/24/22 at 4:48 am. FILED UNDER: Sports