Area boys sectional title games are set

Boys sectional championship matchups are now set for Friday night.

Division II

After defeating Kenton 36-34, No. 8 seed Celina will face No. 2 seed St. Marys Memorial at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Lima Sr., followed by No. 4 seed Van Wert vs. No. 7 seed Wauseon.

Division III

At Elida, No. 1 seed Ottawa-Glandorf will face No. 12 seed Coldwater at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by No. 4 seed Liberty-Benton vs. No. 5 seed Allen East.

At Miller City, No. 3 seed Bluffton will take on No. 7 seed Bath at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The second game (approximately 7:30) will pit No. 2 seed Wayne Trace against No. 7 seed Fairview.

Division IV

At Van Wert, No. 1 seed Crestview will match up against No. 5 seed Patrick Henry at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and the second game will feature No. 4 seed Pandora-Gilboa vs. No. 6 seed Ottoville.

At Bluffton University, No. 3 seed Leipsic will face PCL foe Kalida (No. 7 seed) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and the second game will pit No. 2 seed Columbus Grove against No. 8 seed Delphos St. John’s.