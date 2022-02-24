John C. Fleenor

John C. Fleenor, 77, of Haviland, passed away at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 22:22 hours.

He was born on February 17, 1945, in Appalachia, Virginia, to Lee and Thelma (Fields) Fleenor, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life Janet Ashton February 15, 1964, and together they shared years of memories.

John retired from BF Goodrich and attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Payne. He was a kind-hearted man who would do anything to help others. Golfing was his life and was also and avid fisherman. He loved his family, especially his two granddaughters.

Surviving are his wife, Janet; son, Jim Fleener; brother, Tom Fleenor; sisters, Peg (DeWayne) Hammons, Sandi Fleenor, Kaye (Bruce) Pruitt, and Becky (John) Contreras; brother-in-law, Dan Stover; granddaughters, BreAnna and Karla, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Fleenor; a brother, Bruce Fleenor, and sisters, Missy Girod, Susie Stover and Diane Fleenor.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, February 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Brandon Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Scott Cemetery, Van Wert-Paulding County Line Road Scott. Family and friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, February 26, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: CHP Home Care and Hospice or Scott EMS.

