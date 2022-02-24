L’view Bd. discusses project, steel drums

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Possible renovations at Lincolnview Elementary were briefly discussed during Wednesday night’s Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education meeting.

The idea was first brought up in late 2019 but it was put on the back burner due to COVID-19. Now, the district is again considering the project, which originally called additional classrooms and office renovations.

Lincolnview band director Mike Archinal answers questions about forming a steel drum band. Lincolnview photo

“We’re going to take a trip to a couple of schools to look at their elementary libraries, so we’re getting closer to potentially a resolution to build or renovate,” Snyder said.

The board also heard a lengthy presentation from new band director Mike Archinal about forming a steel drum band, who started such a band from scratch at his previous school. Archinal shared a video presentation about the idea then answered questions from board members about the idea.

He was able to acquire a $20,000 grant from the Van Wert County Foundation, which was matched by the district matched, and the band boosters contributed $15,000 to order 15 steel drums. The drums will take about 15 months to make and ship and in the meantime, Archinal will teach skill sets to interested students.

“We’re still going to have our typical bands – concert band and pep band – this will just be an offshoot of that and we’ll start small and see how far it can grow,” Snyder said after the meeting.

The hope is the steel drum band will eventually be asked to perform at various community functions.

During his report to the board, Snyder said noted that starting with the next school year, forms that are typically filled out by parents will be done electronically.

He also said parents will have a chance to make recommendations and suggestions for Lincolnview’s special education programs and services from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10 in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.

A short list of personnel items was given approval, including Kelly Kartz, part-time cook, Hannah Karhoff, substitute cook, and a list of substitute teachers and aides provided by the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.

Lauren Calvert was approved as junior varsity softball coach, Marla Kemler as co-boys varsity assistant track coach, and Alena Looser as junior high softball coach, and the board also approved a list of unpaid volunteer assistant coaches for the spring sports season, including Aaron Cavinder, junior varsity baseball; Karla Bowersock, Clay Erman and Becky Fackler, high school softball; Shawn Hovlid, varsity baseball, and Emilee Riley, junior high softball.

During his report to the board, Treasurer Troy Bowersock said the district was recently notified it qualified for a school bus purchase grant from the Ohio Department of Education to assist with the replacement of three school buses.

High School/Junior High Principal Brad Mendenhall told the board that scheduling is underway for the 2022-2023 school year and course handbooks have been printed. He also said the sixth annual Career Fair will be held between 9:30-11:30 March 10, with 35 area businesses scheduled to attend.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer told the board kindergarten registration will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. March 7-11.

“The district is working with the transportation department and bus maintenance staff in evaluating Lincolnview’s current bus fleet in determining potential bus trade-ins and will be seeking board approval to authorize the new bus purchases,” Bowersock said.

He also noted the fiscal year 2020 and 2021 audit continues and is currently in the review process with an anticipated completion date of the bi-annual audit in March.

Agenda items approved by the board include:

A proclamation for National FFA Week, which is this week.

Acceptance of the aforementioned $20,000 donation from the Flickinger Memorial Trust and the Frank W. Leslie Memorial Trust through the Van Wert County Foundation for the steel drum band program.

The district’s 2022-2023 open enrollment policy.

A senior class trip to Sandusky March 20-22.

Membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2022-2023 school year.

The board approved the 2022-2023 school calendar.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.