PGA winners…

Crestview High School, in conjunction with the Convoy Community Foundation, has established the Portrait of a Graduate Award (PGA) to recognize students who have been observed exhibiting competencies of a Crestview graduate: being an innovative thinker, invested worker, integrity-driven decision maker, interpersonal communicator, and informed citizen. Recipients were awarded with prizes from local businesses, a t-shirt, and recognition with their parents at the last home basketball game of the season. Winter PGA Award winners are (Row 1, left to right): Kylee Reno, Megan Mosier, Melissa Joseph, Kaylea Short. (Row 2): Mason Speith, Evan Hart, and Isaiah Watts. Photo submitted