Snow, sleet and ice forecast leads to WWA

VW independent news

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Van Wert County and the surrounding area from 2 p.m. today until 8 a.m. Friday.

A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations of 1-3 inches, plus a light glazing of ice.

Slippery road conditions are expected this evening and Friday morning.