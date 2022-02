Welker competes in State swim prelims

Van Wert independent sports

CANTON — Van Wert’s Jayden Welker competed in the preliminaries of two events at the OHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships at C.T. Branin Natatorium on Thursday.

Welker placed ninth in the Division II 100 yard butterfly (51.78) and 15th in the 200 yard individual medley (2:01.67).

Finals are scheduled to begin at 5 today.