Council on Aging gets new handicap accessible van

Pictured from left to right are Mike Butler, Greve Chryler; Krista Somerton, Program Manager, Van Wert Area Economic Development and Kevin Matthews, Director, Van Wert County Council on Aging. Photo submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

Through a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) the Van Wert County Council on Aging recently received a 2021 Braun converted handicap accessible Chrysler Voyager van that will be used to meet the increased demand for the specialized senior citizen transportation in Van Wert County.

Without a formal public transportation system in Van Wert County, the Council on Aging assists in meeting the needs as an informal public transportation for senior citizens that want to remain living independently in their later years. With help from the United Way of Van Wert County, the Council on Aging also assists those under 60 in need of specialized transportation services.

There is no set fee for senior citizens to use the specialized transportation service, however, with the Council on Aging being a 501c3 charitable organization, contributions are always appreciated.

Van Wert County Council on Aging Director Kevin Matthews noted Krista Somerton, Program Manager with the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation was the instrumental person in acquiring the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) on behalf of the Van Wert County Commissioners.

The Community Development Block Grant program provides flexible funding to carry out a wide range of community development activities directed toward neighborhood revitalization, economic development, and improved community facilities and services.

Matthews also noted Mike Butler with Greve Chrysler was an important part of the grant process as with the limited supply of specialized vehicles available, he was able to use his industry relationships to be able to acquire a vehicle that met the grant guidelines, as well to obtain the vehicle within a reasonable timeline.

For more information on the Council on Aging’s specialized transportation program, contact the Council on Aging at 419.238.5011.