Icy conditions lead to Friday school closings

VW independent news

Freezing drizzle, ice and snow led area schools to cancel classes on Friday.

Officials with Van Wert, Thomas Edison, St. Mary’s of the Assumption, Crestview, Lincolnview, Vantage Career Center, Parkway, Wayne Trace, Delphos Jefferson and Delphos St. John’s initially started with a two-hour delay but later made the decision to close.

Many roads, especially secondary roads and side streets, along with untreated sidewalks, driveways and parking lots were reported to be ice covered and slick during the overnight and early morning hours.