Melissa Ann Stauffer

Melissa Ann Stauffer, 46, of Van Wert, gained her wings on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Melissa was born on July 17, 1975, in Bluffton, Indiana, the daughter of Tara (Stauffer) Tinnel of Van Wert.

She enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren, family, arts and crafts. She spent much of her time with members of the motorcycle club she was associated with.

Melissa is survived by her life partner, Charles W. Gurganus; two sons, Mitchell (Janelle) Stauffer of Lancaster, South Carolina, and Charles J. (Anna Vibbert) Gurganus of Van Wert; a daughter, Tara (Robert Ainsworth) Gurganus of Van Wert, and six grandchildren, Maddix Bannister, Nevaeh Ainsworth, Arabella Ainsworth, Kinsley Stauffer, Helix Gurganus, and Brantley Ainsworth; a sister, Rachelle (Barry) Leppard of Wren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Stauffer; a grandmother, Ana Stauffer, and an uncle, Rick Stauffer.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Dave Wall officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to the family to assist with funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.