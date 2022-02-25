Proposed new House map…

The 82nd House District will have a noticeably different look if the Ohio Supreme Court approves the third map submitted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Thursday. The district currently encompasses all of Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties and a portion of Auglaize County. If approved, the new district will cover all of Paulding, Van Wert and Putnam counties and the southern half of Defiance County. Ohio Redistricting Commission map