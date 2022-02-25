Proposed new Senate map…

Ohio Senate District 1 will have new boundaries if the Ohio Supreme Court approves the third map submitted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Thursday. The district currently encompasses all of Williams, Defiance, Henry, Putnam, Paulding, Van Wert, Hancock and Hardin counties and parts of Fulton, Auglaize and Logan counties. If the new map is approved, the district will cover all of Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Hardin counties, much of Hancock and Wyandot counties and the northern portion of Logan County. Ohio Redistricting Commission map