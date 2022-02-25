William “Junior” Ross

William “Junior” Ross, 84, a life long resident of Grover Hill, was surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, when he was finally called into our Heavenly Father’s arms.

William Ross

Bill, often called “Junior” by family and close friends, was born July 29, 1937, to William Clifford and Iola “Bernice” (Workman) Ross. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his two brothers, Richard Lee and Gerald Raydine Ross.

Bill is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 65 years, Janet Louise (Jackson) Ross; seven children, Elizabeth, Denise, Bonnie, William (Cathy), Pam (Rob), Jeff (Kandi) and Harold (Beth); many grandchildren, more great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild, all of which brought him great joy and held a special place in his heart. He is also survived by all his sisters: Virginia, Patricia, Linda, Karen, Nancy, Nila and Gloria.

On October 21, 1956, Bill married the lady who stole his heart via peanut butter fudge and popcorn, which was the start of his family legacy. Bill was best known as a life long farmer and owner of Ross’ Service Station in Grover Hill. He loved farming, his red tractors, going to the Farm Science Review and other trade shows, flower gardening (in particular Hibiscus and petunias), sharing stories and life experiences with family and friends as they passed through the gas station. Bill didn’t know a stranger, he would strike up a conversation with anyone.

In addition to farming and the station, he held many jobs to provide for his family, some of which include being a barber, owning and operating J&J Clothing, working as a semi driver, for Norfolk & Western Railroad, General Motors, Ottawa Phillips and weather reporter for NOAA. Bill worked for several surrounding townships and private cemeteries, helping lay to rest many friends, family and neighbors by digging their graves. Bill also served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. In high school he joined the Naval Reserve and went active duty after he graduated.

Bill’s biggest hobbies outside of farming and gardening were watching the stock market and taking mom to dinner theaters, surprising her with cross country trips, boat and train rides. He had a life-long passion of being a train conductor.

A special thank you to Vancrest nursing staff for the wonderful and attentive care provided to Dad in his last days.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Burial will be in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Monday, February 28, at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Grover Hill Fire Department.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.