Cupcake bakers: showcase your skills!

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Manor is teaming up with the United Way of Van Wert County to hold the fourth annual Cupcake Wars event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, March 25 from at the Van Wert County Council on Aging.

Bakers are wanted to bake cupcakes for corresponding United Way agencies for a chance to bring home bragging rights as well as all of the proceeds for the winning agency.

To register to bake cupcakes or for more information, please contact Andrea Hays at 419.204.4665 or Andrea.Hays@HCFManagement.com.