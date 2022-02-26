L’view to hold kindergarten registration

Parents in the Lincolnview Local School District with a child who will be five years of age on or before August 1, 2022, may register their child for the 2022-23 school year. Registration will take place March 7-11 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lincolnview Elementary building. Registration will require about 10 minutes.

Registration forms are available on the Lincolnview website at www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us. Parents may complete the form and bring it to registration to expedite the registration process. Parents will be given a kindergarten screening appointment at the kindergarten registration. Parents who would like their child to attend kindergarten at Lincolnview but live outside the district should plan to register and attend Lincolnview’s screening. Open enrollment space can be limited and applications are considered in the order received. The open enrollment window is now open to May 31 for all other grade level students.

Parents should bring their child’s Social Security card, official birth certificate, immunization records and one piece of proof of residency (mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, bank statement, or rent receipt) to registration. Please include custody papers if applicable.

Immunizations needed before starting school are:

Polio – 4 doses-(last dose on or after 4th birthday)

DTaP – 4 or more doses–(last dose on or after 4th birthday)

MMR -2 doses

Hepatitis B – 3 doses

Varicella (Chicken Pox) – 2 doses

For more information on kindergarten registration, contact the Lincolnview Elementary Office at 419.968.2351.