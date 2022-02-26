YWCA hosting Girls Circle in March, April

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be holding a “Girls Circle” once per week beginning Wednesday March 23 and ending Wednesday April 27.

The group is open to girls between the ages of 9-12. Each session will run from 5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m. and will be held at the YWCA.

Girls Circle is a model of structured support for girls. It is designed to foster strengths and promote resiliency though developing authentic connection with peers and adult women in their community, build skills, counter trends toward self-doubt, and allow for genuine self-expression though verbal and creative activity. By voicing their ideas and opinions in a safe environment, girls strengthen their confidence and mutually encourage one another to express themselves more fully. The Girls Circle does not aim to provide advice, but encourages girls to critically think about their own lives, behavior, and choices, and share experiences that may be helpful to one another.

Girls Circle is free of cost to all participants and enrollment is limited to 10 girls. Those interested in signing up should contact Director of Youth Development, Betsy Hamman at bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org or by calling 419.238.6639 ext. 106.

The YWCA is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.