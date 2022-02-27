Kimberly (Freeland) Cook

Kimberly (Freeland) Cook, 63, of Naples, Florida, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, surrounded by her family after a brief and sudden bout of cancer.

Kim was born August 6, 1958, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Richard (Dick) Freeland and Deanna (Walters) Freeland.

Kim graduated from Homestead High School in Fort Wayne in 1976. After spending a few years at Purdue University, Kim experienced a real life “meet cute” after walking into the back of one of her parent’s Pizza Huts. There she met Alan (Skip) Cook who she wed on August 11, 1979 in Fort Wayne and enjoyed 42 wonderful years with. They went on to have two daughters, Lindsay and Tiffany, whom Kim loved immensely.

After spending time in Indiana, Texas, Kansas, and Ohio, Kim and Skip settled in Naples where they remained for 27 years. Kim’s favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren and the rest of her family as there was nothing more important to her. She also enjoyed spending time with friends, playing cards and laughing. An avid lover of the beach and ocean, Kim enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean, specifically the Cayman Islands, where her remains will be scattered with Skip (many, many years from now). To Kim, friends were family and she always made sure to greet her “family” with a hug and a kiss and never left them without saying “I love you.” She loved hard and was loved hard in return.

Kim had a strong faith that she shared with many. When she became ill she shared with her loved ones that she was not afraid to die. Instead, she looked forward to walking through Heaven’s Gates with the Lord, her Savior, holding her hand.

Left to celebrate and cherish Kim’s memory are her loving husband Skip, daughters Lindsay (Darin) Falk and Tiffany (Michael) Rego, mother Deanna Freeland, brother Todd (Angie) Freeland, grandchildren Connor, Brody, and Kayla, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Preceding Kim in death were her father, Richard (Dick) Freeland and her sister, Terri (Freeland) Derheimer.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. June 18, at The Chapel in Fort Wayne. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Preferred memorials: Salvation Army or any local shelter for abused women and children.