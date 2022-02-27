Lois I. Feasby

Lois I. Feasby, 96, of Convoy. passed away at 10 p.m. Thursday, February 24, at Van Wert Health.

She was born on April 1, 1925, in Van Wert County the oldest daughter of Luther and Gertrude (Fackler) Walls, who both preceded her in death. She married Gayle E. Feasby in June of 1943, and he preceded her in death May 15, 1987.

Family survivors include her three children, Jim (Karen) Feasby of Convoy, Beverly (Richard) Mercer of Ohio City, and Steve (Joann) Feasby of Convoy; two brothers, Gary Walls of Mercer and Donald (Arlene) Walls of New Philadelphia; two sisters, Shirley Roediger of Neptune and Carolyn Sue John of Van Wert; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Greg Feasby; a great- grandson, Zachary Richard Feasby; three brothers, Gene, David and Dewane Walls, and three sisters, Dorothy Stoll, Eleanor Feasby and Alice Parnell.

Lois was a 1943 graduate of Hoaglin-Jackson High School. She was a long time member of Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church where she had taught Sunday School and was the arts and crafts teacher of the Vacation Bible School for many years. Lois had worked at Monroeville Equity, Stoneco Quarry, Sims Tractor Cab Company, in the offices of Dr. Kreischer and Dr. Black, and was custodian at Countryside Church. She was a member of the Japonica Garden Club, the Convoy Homemakers Club, the Lady Board of Managers at Van Wert Hospital, the Wassenberg Art Club, and the American Sewing Guild. She enjoyed all types of arts and crafts and patiently encouraged her family members and others to develop their artistic abilities.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Laura Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday.

Preferred memorials: Convoy E.M.S. or the donor’s choice.

