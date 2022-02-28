C’view defeats L’view in district title game

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

DEFIANCE — As evidenced by Crestview’s 40-32 Division IV district championship win over Lincolnview at Defiance High School on Saturday, defense and free throws were key factors in the game.

The top-seeded Lady Knights held No. 9 seed Lincolnview to 14-of-39 shooting and the Lady Lancers converted just 3-of-10 free throws. Lincolnview’s defense was solid as well, holding Crestview to just 13-of-29 from the floor but the Lady Knights connected on 13-of-21 foul shots.

Crestview’s Laci McCoy (left) and Linconlview’s Kendall Bollenbacher (right) fight for the ball during Saturday’s Division IV district championship game. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

“Defensively our zone gave them some issues,” Lincolnview head coach Kyle Williams said. “I thought our girls communicated and rotated really well. It’s a tall task to keep Cali (Gregory) in check as well as their bigs. We did a nice job on their bigs but their guards hurt us a bit.”

“I was so impressed with our girls defensively tonight,” Crestview head coach Mark Gregory said. “Free throw shooting was a big deal. Early on we attacked the rim and got some opportunities. It was two high quality teams going after it, it’s tournament time and we made things difficult for each other.”

After jumping out to a 5-0 lead, Crestview led 7-2 after the first quarter. Lincolnview held scoreless until the 1:33 mark when Makayla Jackman put her team on the board with a jumper. The second quarter was much like the opening period and Crestview took a 13-8 lead into halftime.

Lincolnview opened the third quarter with back-to-back baskets by Jackman and Carsyn Looser to make it 13-12, but that was as close as the Lady Lancers would get. A steal and layup by Ellie Kline and an offensive rebound and bucket by Laci McCoy put Crestview ahead 17-12 and a triple by Cali Gregory with 40 seconds left in the quarter gave the Lady Knights a 25-18 advantage.

“We fought the whole game and Makayla and Carsyn had those big buckets to cut the lead to one,” Williams said. “We had them on their heels but a couple of turnovers and missed buckets hurt us. As a coach I’ll take the blame as I could have done some things differenctly offensively. Crestview had a great defensive game plan.”

“Everyone who played tonight and our bench impacted the game and that’s why I’m so proud of this group,” the elder Gregory said.

After Lincolnview’s Kendall Bollenbacher scored to open the final period, Crestview went on an 8-0 run, including a triple by Kline and a bucket and two free throws by Gregory, to push the lead to 33-20.

“We made some big plays in the fourth quarter and that definitely made me feel better,” Gregory said.

The game was the final one for four seniors on Lincolnview’s roster – Bollenbacher, King, Andi Webb and Heather Beair.

“As a program you’re only as good as your seniors and I’m super proud of mine,” Williams said. “All of them have different roles but they help our team in so many different ways. I’m so proud to be able to coach them and watch them grow not only as players but as people.”

Crestview (21-4) will face New Knoxville (No. 3 AP poll) in the Division IV regional semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday at Elida.

“We play a lot of teams in the MAC but that’s one we haven’t played,” Gregory said. “I followed those same girls that won state (volleyball) and it’s a lot of the same girls that play basketball. It’s going to be a challenge but I think our girls are up to that challenge.”

Box score

Crestview 7 13 12 15 – 40

Lincolnview 2 6 10 14 – 32

Crestview: Brynn Putman 2-0-4; Ellie Kline 2-5-10; Cali Gregory 5-5-17; Laci McCoy 2-1-5; Myia Etzler 1-2-4

Lincolnview: Ashlyn Price 1-0-2; Makayla Jackman 2-0-4; Addysen Stevens 1-0-2; Kendall Bollenbacher 3-2-9; Emerson Walker 2-0-4; Carysn Looser 2-0-4; Zadria King 3-1-7