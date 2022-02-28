Historical Society receives help

Brad Norden, operations manager for Grover Hill Wind LLC (front right) recently presented mitigation funds from the company to John Paulding Historical Society vice president Melinda Krick. The funds are being used for projects including upgrading to LED lighting in the museum. The work is being done by Vantage electricity students (from left): Jarrett Hornish, Nicholas McDougle, Landon Lee, Noah Core, Andrew Gallagher and instructor Mel White. Not pictured is Brady Hatlevig. Photo submitted