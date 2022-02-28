Information sought on recent hit-and-run

VW independent staff and submitted information

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information if it helps the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office solve an ongoing investigation.

On Thursday, February 17, an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound in the 13000 block of Becker Road in Delphos, on the Van Wert County side. The unknown vehicle went off the left side of the roadway striking a pole barn that caused property damage. The unknown vehicle then left the scene without reporting.

Anyone with information about this crime should conatct the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866 or Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.