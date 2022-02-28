The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

NSCC coming to Van Wert…

The former site of Kennedy Manufacturing Company at 520 E. Sycamore St. in Van Wert will become home to a full service college campus for students in Van Wert and Paulding counties. During a meeting held on Friday, the Board of Trustees of Archbold-based Northwest State Community College approved a resolution to purchase the 49,000 square foot building and property for $495,000, pending an appraisal. More details will be released in the coming days. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

POSTED: 02/28/22 at 4:51 pm. FILED UNDER: News