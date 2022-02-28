NSCC coming to Van Wert…

The former site of Kennedy Manufacturing Company at 520 E. Sycamore St. in Van Wert will become home to a full service college campus for students in Van Wert and Paulding counties. During a meeting held on Friday, the Board of Trustees of Archbold-based Northwest State Community College approved a resolution to purchase the 49,000 square foot building and property for $495,000, pending an appraisal. More details will be released in the coming days. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent