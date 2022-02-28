Russian made vodka pulled from shelves

VW independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — If you’re looking for Green Mark Vodka or Russian Standard Vodka, you won’t find it on shelves in Ohio.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Governor DeWine has directed the Ohio Department of Commerce to cease both the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard, including Green Mark Vodka, until further notice. Russian Standard is the only overseas, Russian-owned vodka distillery with vodka sold in Ohio.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control (DOLC), estimates that there were approximately 6,400 bottles of vodka made by Russian Standard currently for sale in Ohio’s 487 liquor agencies across the state. DOLC has directed these retailers to immediately pull Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka from their shelves.

All other brands of vodka that are sold in Ohio, including those branded with Russian names, are purchased from distilleries not located in Russia.