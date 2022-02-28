Van Wert City Council set to meet tonight

VW independent news

Livestreaming of council meetings is expected to be one of the topics discussed during tonight’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

In addition, the city’s 2022 permanent budget and a request for additional funding by the Van Wert County Regional Airport are up for first reading and a health, service, and safety committee meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. to discuss landlord obligations.

The committee meeting and the regular meeting at 6:30 will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.