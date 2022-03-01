Chicks With Hits!

Thursday, March 10 is just around the corner and country music fans from near and far are eager to catch three of their favorite artists all on stage at 7:30 PM in one great musical night! Terri Clark joins forces with Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss for the Chicks With Hits Tour – a guitar-pull style acoustic tour featuring chart-topping hits from three renowned women of country music. Get to know more about the rebellious Country rocker and then get tickets at vanwertlive.com.

Terri Clark

Hailing from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, Terri Clark got her start by playing for tips at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, a legendary honky-tonk bar across the alley from Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. With over 5 million albums sold, critically acclaimed international tours, and hit singles such as “Better Things To Do,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Girls Lie Too,” “Northern Girl,” and “I Just Wanna Be Mad,” Terri has solidified her place in the history books of country music. This is a raging success for a girl with humble beginnings.

“I knew I was moving to Nashville when I was about 14,” Clark said. “Anything to do with country music, I read, ate, breathed, slept, drank, was just this sponge about all of it. And I was not a very good student because all I wanted to do is get through doing my homework so I could sit and play guitar. My parents and I both accepted the fact that I probably wasn’t going to university or college during that time because I wanted to go to the School of Hard Knocks is what I wanted to do, so, that’s what I did.”

In September 2018 Terri was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. The 3-time JUNO Award winner also holds the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry. She has been named CCMA Female Vocalist of the Year five times and has taken home eight CCMA Fan’s Choice Awards. In total, Terri has had the honor of receiving 19 CCMA Awards.

In 2016, Country Gold with Terri Clark debuted. The internationally syndicated Westwood One radio show airs on more than 145 stations across the USA and Canada and in 2017 and 2021, Terri was nominated for a CMA Award for National Broadcast Personality of the Year for her work on Country Gold and in 2018 Terri received an ACM Award nomination for National On-Air Personality of the Year.

Terri’s presence in the Country music scene was solidified with her first hit song.

“We knew “Better Things To Do” was going to be the single the second we cut it,” she said. “It was just one of those songs that everybody was like, the no-brainer. Everyone loved “When Boy Meets Girl,” but “Better Things To Do” definitely emerged as the front runner. The video really solidified my brand, if you want to call it, or image.”

There may be other things to do on Thursday, March 10, but certainly not “better things.” Van Wert is the place to connect with the artists that represent the soundtrack of your lives. Terri, Pam, and Suzy will be glad you came.